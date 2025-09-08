Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh Holds Talks with TD MPs on VP Election

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam (TD) general secretary and minister for education Nara Lokesh chaired a meeting of the TD Parliamentary party in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the strategy for the election of the Vice-President scheduled for Tuesday.

According to TD sources, Lokesh discussed in detail the strategy to be adopted in casting votes for the NDA’s nominee, C.P. Radhakrishnan. Earlier in the day, Lokesh visited Coimbatore and met Tamil Nadu BJP chief Amar Prasad Reddy at the airport.

Later, he said he had met industrialists in Coimbatore and explained the conducive atmosphere prevailing in Andhra Pradesh for investments. He highlighted the single-window clearances, ease of doing business, and investor-friendly policies adopted by the state government to attract investments. He added that Andhra Pradesh is being developed as a logistics hub and that several national and international agencies are coming forward to invest in the state.