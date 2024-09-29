Andhra Pradesh: Lightning Kills Couple, Cows

Anantapur: Lightning, as part of a thunderstorm, struck Diguvagangampalli tanda in Gorantla mandal of Satya Sai district, killing a couple and their two cows in the early hours of Sunday. The couple’s son suffered serious injuries but is recovering at a hospital.



Heavy rains with gusty winds started in various parts of Satya Sai and Anantapur districts from early Sunday morning.

Couple Dasarath Naik, 45, and his wife Jayabayi, 42, with two children, had been eking out their living in Diguvagangampalli. Despite the rains, they got up to milk their cows in the shed adjacent to their house, so that they could sell it. Their nine-year-old son Jagadish accompanied them.

Suddenly, a thunder bolt hit them. Dasarath and Jayabayi died on the spot, along with their two cows. Their son Jagadish suffered serious injuries and fell unconscious.

Nearby residents rushed to the spot and shifted Jagadish to a hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

Many mandals in the two districts witnessed more than 10 cm rainfall.

The rains, however, subsided soon. Temperatures rose again, including in Anantapur town, reminding people of peak summer.