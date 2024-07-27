Andhra Pradesh: Leopard spotted again in Mahanandi

Kurnool: A leopard was sighted once again in the Mahanandi temple area on Friday night. The elusive big cat was seen roaming near the Goshala, apparently in search of prey.

Temple authorities spotted the leopard on CCTV footage. The animal has been frequenting the Goshala area for over a month, causing anxiety among residents.

The fear of potential attacks has led to sleepless nights for many. It is pertinent to mention that a leopard killed a woman in Pachharla village, Sirivella mandal, a month ago while she was collecting firewood in the forest.

With the Shravan month approaching and expecting a surge in devotees, locals and pilgrims are urging forest officials to take immediate steps to ensure human safety and control the movement of wild animals in the area.