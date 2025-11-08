Andhra Pradesh Launches Yearlong Tech Drive on Red Sanders Smuggling

Nellore: Deputy Chief Minister and forest and environment minister K. Pawan Kalyan has announced a sweeping, technology-driven operation to eradicate red sandalwood smuggling from Andhra Pradesh, unveiling a year-long crackdown that combines tough enforcement with digital tracking systems for transparency.

After a high-level review with SPs from five districts, Red Sanders Special Task Force officials, and senior forest officers in Tirupati, Pawan declared that the government will launch a “nation-style operation” similar to the Centre’s Operation Kagar against left-wing extremism. “Those cutting even a single tree will fear the law,” he warned.

As part of the crackdown, every seized red sandalwood log in the state will be barcoded and geo-tagged for real-time monitoring from seizure to sale — a first-of-its-kind step aimed at curbing pilferage, fake documentation, and insider collusion. “The world must know how many lakhs of red sandalwood trees have been destroyed. We are bringing in technology for complete transparency and accountability,” Pawan said.









Inspecting the Mangalam Red Sandalwood Depot near Tirupati, which houses eight large godowns, Pawan personally examined logs, reviewed stock registers, and directed officials to immediately digitise all depot records. “Not a single log should leave the depot without authorisation,” he instructed.

Expressing anguish at the environmental devastation, he said, “It’s heartbreaking to see how greed has wiped out vast stretches of our sacred forests. These godowns are proof of that destruction.”

Pawan revealed that four major smuggling kingpins had been identified and warned that their assets would be seized under special legislation. He accused the previous YSRC regime of allowing rampant smuggling between 2019 and 2024. “Over 2.6 lakh logs — nearly 1.3 lakh trees worth Rs 5,000 crore — are stored in government godowns, but unrecorded smuggling could exceed Rs 10,000 crore,” he said.

The Deputy CM also announced that, following talks with Union Forest Minister Bhupendra Yadav, the Centre has ordered that all red sandalwood seized anywhere in India be returned to Andhra Pradesh. Logs worth about Rs 25 crore seized in Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu have already been brought back.

Earlier, during a visit to the Mamanduru forest range in the Seshachalam Hills, Pawan trekked through forest stretches, inspecting saplings and regeneration at old logging sites. From the Napier Reserve Forest watchtower, he surveyed smuggler routes, elephant corridors, and ongoing patrol operations. “Smugglers may destroy trees, but nature is fighting back — many stumps have begun to sprout again,” he observed.

He also proposed planting Ankudu trees to aid Kondapalli toy artisans, linking environmental protection with livelihood generation. Before concluding his tour, he planted a cycas sapling at the Mamanduru forest camp, symbolising the government’s renewed commitment to eco-restoration.

“The Seshachalam forests are divine — red sandalwood is said to have sprung from the blood of Lord Venkateswara himself. Protecting this sacred gift is both our duty and our honour,” he said.

Senior officials, including Forest Advisor Mallikarjuna Rao, PCCF Chalapathi Rao, Chief Conservator Selvam, DFO Ravi Shankar Sharma, Tirupati collector Dr S. Venkateswar, and SP Subbarayudu, were present during the review and inspections.