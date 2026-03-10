Andhra Pradesh Launches Heat Wave Action Plan With Zero Casualty Target

Vijayawada: With summer temperatures already rising across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has set a target of ensuring zero human and animal deaths due to heatwaves this year. Home and disaster management minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday directed officials to take comprehensive preventive measures and remain alert to rising temperatures and hot winds.

The minister launched the “Heat Wave Action Plan – 2026” during a high-level review meeting held at the office of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) in Tadepalli. District collectors, line department officials and disaster management authorities attended the meeting to review preparedness for the summer season.

Addressing officials, Anitha stressed that protecting human life must remain the top priority and instructed departments to implement the action plan effectively to prevent heatstroke deaths. District collectors were asked to promptly disseminate heatwave alerts issued by APSDMA and the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) to keep the public informed.

To reduce exposure to extreme heat, the minister directed officials to reschedule outdoor work between 12 noon and 4 p.m., when temperatures are usually at their peak. Special care should be taken to protect vulnerable groups such as labourers, the elderly and children.

The health department has been instructed to keep special hospital beds, medicines and ambulances ready for heatstroke cases. Authorities were also directed to set up drinking water kiosks and cooling shelters at bus stands, markets, busy junctions and tourist destinations. Non-governmental organisations and community groups will be encouraged to distribute buttermilk and drinking water.

Officials were also instructed to ensure protection of livestock by keeping village water troughs filled and supplying tanker water where necessary. Farmers will be guided on providing adequate fodder to cattle.

The power department has been directed to prevent electricity disruptions during the summer, while departments such as rural water supply and rural development will review preparedness at the mandal and village levels. Collectors were also asked to ensure drinking water facilities and medical camps near temples and tourist locations.

The minister also suggested installing warning boards near ponds and water bodies to prevent accidents involving children during the summer holidays. The fire department has been asked to conduct safety inspections of wiring and fire protection systems in hospitals, hotels and private buildings.

APSDMA managing director Prakhar Jain said the Central Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are likely to record higher-than-normal temperatures this summer and urged authorities to remain prepared.



