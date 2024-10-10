Andhra Pradesh: Lambasingi set to shine as premier tourist destination

Visakhapatnam: State Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Nukasani Balaji announced plans to transform Lambasingi into a premier tourist destination during a visit to the area on Wednesday. Lambasingi Known as the "Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh," is celebrated for its stunning landscapes and cool climate, making it an attractive site for tourists.





He highlighted a significant investment of Rs. 54 crore aimed at developing essential infrastructure, including a shopping complex, tourist information centre, and parks in the nearby area. He emphasized that these developments would enhance the experience for both pilgrims and tourists, ensuring that Lambasingi has all necessary facilities to accommodate visitors.



During his visit, he criticized the previous government's handling of tourism development, asserting that mistakes were made between 2014 and 2019. He pledged that under the current coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, there will be a renewed focus on rectifying these errors and promoting tourism across the state. He assured that all constructions initiated without proper tenders would be cancelled to maintain transparency and accountability in development projects.

The chairman expressed confidence that Lambasingi would attract a large number of tourists, particularly with its reputation as a hill station offering unique experiences like occasional snowfall. He also mentioned plans to generate revenue through tourism initiatives across the state, leveraging Andhra Pradesh's extensive 974 kilometres of coastline to boost visitor numbers.



In response to concerns from tourism department employees about their challenges, Balaji committed to addressing these issues promptly. He reiterated the importance of tourism as a means to generate income for the government while enhancing local communities' livelihoods.