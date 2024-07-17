Andhra Pradesh Labour Minister Asks Officials to Inspect Factories Following Fatal Accidents

“We shall do a safety audit under the supervision of experts,” he told the media in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.



The minister alleged that the previous government roped in third-party agencies to take up safety audit on industrial units and issued licences to the units without following the norms. This resulted in the industrial mishaps in the state, he claimed.



“Hereafter, such malpractices would not be allowed and we will ensure safety for all.”



On the death of four persons in the mishaps, the minister said one person, Pradeep, died at Vasanth Chemicals in Atchutapuram. An 18-year-old youth died in the Janani Concrete Ready Mix at Achampet of Samalkota mandal as he fell into the machine. “Though the managements announced ex gratia, this was not adequate,” he said.



Reacting sharply to the remarks of YSRC leader Jaggireddy on the new sand policy, the minister said the YSRC government deprived 30 lakh 30 lakh construction workers of their livelihood, and “looted `9,750 crore” on this count.



On farmers’ issue, the labour minister said AP stood in the third position with regard to the number of suicides committed by farmers in the country. “Soon after the present government was formed, we released `1,000 crore to farmers for paddy procurement done during the previous government’s term.”



“When we released a social security pension of `7,000 including the `3,000 arrears for three months on July 1, the YSRC leaders were unable to digest this. We are implementing the Super Six programme with a sense of commitment,” he asserted.

