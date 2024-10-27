 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Khelo India Rugby Tourney Concludes

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
27 Oct 2024 6:18 PM GMT
Khelo India Rugby Tourney Concludes
x
(Representational Image: Twitter)

Kurnool: The three-day Khelo India Women's Rugby tournament concluded on Sunday at RGM Engineering College in Nandyal, with 46 teams participating from across the state. Guntur clinched the gold medal along with prize money of ₹50,000, while West Godavari and Nandyal secured the silver and bronze medals, winning ₹30,000 and ₹20,000 respectively.

Chief guest MP Dr Byreddy Shabari, who distributed the awards, remarked that the women's rugby training resembled battle preparation, capturing the unique nature of the sport. RGM Engineering College Director Ashok Kumar, AP Rugby Association General Secretary B. Ramanjaneyulu, and other officials also attended the event.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News Khelo India Women's Rugby Tournament 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick