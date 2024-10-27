Khelo India Rugby Tourney Concludes

Kurnool: The three-day Khelo India Women's Rugby tournament concluded on Sunday at RGM Engineering College in Nandyal, with 46 teams participating from across the state. Guntur clinched the gold medal along with prize money of ₹50,000, while West Godavari and Nandyal secured the silver and bronze medals, winning ₹30,000 and ₹20,000 respectively.

Chief guest MP Dr Byreddy Shabari, who distributed the awards, remarked that the women's rugby training resembled battle preparation, capturing the unique nature of the sport. RGM Engineering College Director Ashok Kumar, AP Rugby Association General Secretary B. Ramanjaneyulu, and other officials also attended the event.