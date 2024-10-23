Andhra Pradesh: Kashmiri youth visit tallest meditating Buddha statue

Vijayawada: Kashmiri youth visited the tallest Dhyana Buddha statue in Amaravathi (Old) on the banks of the Krishna River on Tuesday as part of the 4th Kashmir Youth Exchange Program, organized by the Government of India, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Nehru Yuva Kendra, Guntur. A total of 132 young men and women from six districts of Kashmir—Pulwama, Budgam, Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, and Anantnag—are participating in this six-day tour.



The Kashmiri youth team also visited the Amaravathi Museum and the State Secretariat in Velagapudi. Guntur Nehru Yuva Kendra District Youth Officer Kiranmayi Devi Reddy stated that the program aims to promote national unity and integrity among Kashmiri youth. She expressed her pleasure at providing these young individuals with the opportunity to visit the historic site of Amaravathi and thanked the Department of Tourism for their support. The program also included participation from Nehru Yuva Kendra Vizag District Youth Officer G. Maheswara Rao, Janachaitanya Samiti Founder Dasari Vijay Bunny Babu, Coordinator Velithoti Anil Kumar, Educate the Society President Ansari, Ahmadiyya Society Secretary Syed Tahir, and volunteers from NSS, Acharya Nagarjuna University.