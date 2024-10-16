Andhra Pradesh: Karnataka liquor seized in Adoni

Kurnool: Fourteen boxes of tetra packets of Karnataka liquor being smuggled from Karnataka were seized on Siruguppa Road in the outskirts of Adoni town on Tuesday.

One-Town circle inspector A. Sriram reported that an inspection of the road led to the discovery of the liquor hidden behind the seat of an auto-rickshaw en route to Adoni. The accused, Bande Ali from Matkar Street, was arrested, and both the liquor and the vehicle were confiscated.

The operation was conducted by Head Constable Sattar Vali and staff members Muni Chandraiah and others. The accused has been taken into custody and remanded.





