Andhra Pradesh: Kabaddi Body Seeks End to Fake Certificate Racket

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi Association general secretary and international player P. Padmaja Bala has urged the state government to safeguard genuine Kabaddi talent from the growing menace of fake certificates and drug abuse in the sport. Addressing a press conference at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Saturday.

She alleged that for the past three years, players with forged age certificates have been representing Andhra Pradesh in national-level sub-junior and junior tournaments, depriving meritorious players of opportunities. Padmaja Bala claimed even three players, who made it to the Youth Games under the Under-18 category, had used falsified documents. Despite submitting strong evidence to the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), no action had been taken, she said. Padmaja Bala also alleged that players were involved in drugs, betting, and match-fixing. She said details of fraudulent players were submitted to SAAP and the police, warning that she would go on a hunger strike if the government failed to act.