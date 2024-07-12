Andhra Pradesh: Jolt for Peddireddy as close aide quits YSRC

ANANTAPUR: Another jolt for senior YSRC leader and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in Punganur Assembly segment in Tirupati district after his close aide and Pulicherla ZPTC member

Muralidhar, along with vice MPPS Rasi Prasad, Eeswari Govardhan, four MPTC members, and seven gram panchayat sarpanches, quit YSRC on Friday. Pulicherla ZPTC member Muralidhar also tendered his resignation from ZPTC membership.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy acted as Rayalaseema regional coordinator, elected as MLA from Punganur, and his son Mithun Reddy as MP of Rajampet. Even as Mr.Ramachandra Reddy tried to visit Punganur, the TD cadres have been resisting the entry of the MLA and demonstrating protests. Even Mr.Mithun Reddy was not permitted to visit Punganur a few days ago. Interestingly, Ramchandra Reddy’s close aide and Pulicherla ZPTC member along with two vice MPPs and seven sarpanches, quitting YSRC was a shock to the senior leader in his segment.