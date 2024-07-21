Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Launches Membership Drive, Celebrates Guru Pournima

Visakhapatnam: The Jana Sena, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has launched an active membership registration drive at the office of 29th Ward. This initiative is being carried out as per the directives of south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas.

During the registration drive, Manyala Srinivas emphasised the importance of membership for all Jana Sena activists and encouraged brave women to join as well. He highlighted the benefits of the membership, including access to insurance facilities, and urged everyone to spread awareness in their local areas.

In a related event, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas celebrated Guru Pournima by participating in a special puja at the Saibaba temple. The ceremony included a special puja to the deity, followed by the theertha and prasadam distribution.

The MLA underscored the significance of the Guru's guidance in achieving one’s goals and wished the community a blessed Guru Pournima.