Andhra Pradesh: ITDA Services to Continue for All Tribal Mandals

Visakhapatnam: The state government has clarified that services of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) will continue in all tribal mandals that existed before the district reorganisation.

This decision follows widespread concerns regarding the jurisdiction of ITDAs after establishing new districts. The government is keen on ensuring consistency and support for tribal communities, an official said.

The mid-2022 reorganisation led to the formation of new districts, notably the Manyam district with Parvathipuram at its core and the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The restructuring resulted in an amalgamation of several mandals, which were previously under ITDA jurisdiction, into these new districts.

This raised uncertainties about providing ITDA services to tribal villages in the old districts.

A petition was filed on August 22, 2024, by social activist PS Ajay Kumar, seeking a clarification. In response, the tribal welfare department clarified that all existing ITDAs will retain their original jurisdiction over the former mandals.

This decision ensures continuation of services from Paderu ITDA to the tribal mandals such as Devarapalli, Cheedikada, V Madugula, Ravikamatham, Rolugunta, Golugonda and Nathavaram in the newly formed Anakapalli district, via the existing regulations.

The tribal welfare department conveyed this stand to the Project Officers (POs) and district collectors through a formal communication.

The letter emphasised that the relocation of administrative centres to the new districts does not affect the jurisdiction and provision of services by ITDAs.

Director of tribal welfare, S Bhargavi, stated, "The government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted services for tribal populations. All existing ITDAs will maintain jurisdiction over all former mandals, guaranteeing necessary support and services to the tribal communities."

Petitioner Ajay Kumar told Deccan Chronicle, “This decision alleviates concerns of tribal populations. They can now confidently approach their respective ITDAs for continued services and support, just as they did before the district reorganisation.”