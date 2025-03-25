Andhra Pradesh: Inter First-Year Classes to Begin on April 7

Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) announced that application forms for admission into first-year courses will be sold from April 1. Admissions will be taken up from April 7 and are to be completed by May 31. However, classes for second-year students will begin from April 1 and for first-year students from April 7.

BIE secretary Kritika Shukla recently issued a set of guidelines for admissions. Accordingly, the principals can take provisional admission on the strength of the SSC hall ticket of the students initially. However, admission will be confirmed only upon the production of the SSC pass certificate or DigiLocker certificate and the transfer certificate issued by the school authorities where they last studied.

The principals are instructed to reserve the seats and accordingly SC-15%, ST-6%,BC-29%, children with special needs-3%, NCC, sports and extracurricular activities - 5%, children of ex-service men and defence personnel residing in the state -3% and economically weaker section - 10%. Of the total seats, 33.33% are reserved for girls.

The secretary instructed the principals of unaided junior colleges not to issue advertisements and also cautioned the managements of private junior colleges not to issue any ranks for the IPE in any form. All the principals are instructed to incorporate mother’s name in addition to father’s name in the admission register as per the records of qualifying examination. They are also instructed to take measures to ensure security to girl students in the college premises.