Andhra Pradesh: Insurance to Police Personnel Being Raised to Rs 1 Crore

Kakinada: The insurance claim to the police personnel has been increased to Rs 1 crore from Rs 70 lakh -- and natural deaths would be also brought under the insurance claims.



This was stated on Monday by Eluru SP, P.S. Kishore, at an event in which the police of erstwhile East and West Godavari districts observed the police commemoration day to honour police officers and police personnel who laid down their lives while serving the country.

At Eluru, DIG Ashok Kumar, SP Kishore, Eluru collector Vetri Selvi, combined West Godavari district judge Purushottama Kumar and others paid rich tributes to the police martyrs and observed silence for two minutes.

Kishore said insurance accounts are being opened to the police personnel in many nationalised banks. The welfare of the family members of the deceased police personnel would be taken care of by the government and their interests would be protected, he said.

The Eluru district judge said the police are performing their duties through many challenges on a daily basis. DIG Ashok Kumar said 216 police personnel sacrificed their lives in the country, out of which two personnel belonged to AP.

Former home minister and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa, Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru, MLC Karri Padmasri, district collector Shan Mohan, SP Vikrant Patil and others paid rich tributes to the martyrs and praised their services.

Shanmohan said police commemoration day was observed every year to recall the sacrifices of the CRPF men in an ambush organised by Chinese troops near Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

East Godavari SP, Narasimha Kishore, said the police martyrs day was being observed for 11 days from Monday. District collector Prashanthi, Kishore and others paid rich tributes to the martyrs and distributed cheques to the family members of the deceased police personnel.

At Bhimavaram, the West Godavari collector Nagarani and SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said four police personnel – A Nageswara Rao, D Peter, DHVG Srinivas and SVSN Acharyulu sacrificed their lives in the district and their family members were felicitated with mementos.

Konaseema collector Mahesh Kumar, SP Krishna Rao and others participated in police commemoration day at Amalapuram.