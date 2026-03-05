Andhra Pradesh Initiates Works Worth ₹6,000 Cr for Energy Sector: Gottipati

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated works worth Rs 6,000 crore to strengthen the state’s power infrastructure by establishing new substations in high-load areas, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to questions raised by MLAs Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathiraju, Kolla Lalitha Kumari and Muttumula Ashok Reddy during Question Hour, the minister said the energy department has identified the need for more than 200 new 33/11 kV substations in regions experiencing heavy electricity demand and steps have already been initiated to construct these substations to ensure a stable power supply.

Providing details about projects in Vizianagaram district, Ravi Kumar said the Venugopalapuram substation is currently undergoing retendering and is expected to be completed by March 2027. He said works related to 220 kV and 132 kV power lines worth Rs 46 crore in the district have already been completed and are ready for charging. In addition, works related to the Venugopalapuram substation are progressing with an investment of Rs 77 crore.

During the discussion, MLA Aditi Gajapathi Raju urged the government to implement an underground cabling system in Vizianagaram on the lines of Visakhapatnam. The minister responded that underground cabling is an expensive system, and the proposal would be considered depending on funding availability and necessity.

MLA Muttumula Ashok Reddy also requested the establishment of a 220 kV substation in Giddalur constituency. The minister assured the House that a decision would be taken based on the feasibility report prepared by Energy department officials.

Ravi Kumar further said that with industries increasing after the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assumed office, daily power consumption is expected to rise from 263 million units to about 280 million units. The government is therefore expanding 400 kV, 220 kV and 132 kV substations, while also providing more agricultural power connections, he added.