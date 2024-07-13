Andhra Pradesh: Illegal constructions in Kakinada demolished

Kakinada: Town Planning department officials of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) demolished illegal constructions over the corporation’s land in Jayendranagar on Friday.



KMC commissioner J Venkata Rao warned that stringent action will be taken against those who occupy the corporation’s properties or start constructions on them.





Venkat Rao said all illegal constructions will be demolished without issuing any notices.

He advised those who have built structures on KMC land to demolish the structures themselves voluntarily. Otherwise, the cost of demolition will be recovered from such encroachers, he warned.



The commissioner said a special drive will be launched soon to remove encroachments on municipal sites.



He asked owners of vacant sites to remove the bushes and other overgrowth on their land, as water is stagnating on such sites, leading to mosquito menace and diseases.



Venkat Rao said notices have been served on such vacant sites. He underlined that unless the owners respond promptly to the notices, corporation personnel will remove the undergrowth and recover the amount from the site owners. Encroachments in Kakinada demolished