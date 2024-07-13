Andhra Pradesh: Husband Dies Trying to Save Wife Who Fell from Moving Train

Kurnool: A young husband tragically died while trying to save his wife who fell from the Prashanti Express near Yerraguntla, Nandyal district, late Friday.

Syed Asif, 23, from Udupi, Karnataka, was returning with his wife Asia Banu from a family function in Guntur.

Police believe Asia Banu, possibly drowsy, slipped from the general compartment’s footboard near Dhone station.

Asif, in a heroic attempt to rescue her, also jumped from the train but succumbed to his injuries. Asia Banu received treatment at Dhone Government Hospital. The Dhone railway police are investigating the incident.