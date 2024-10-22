Andhra Pradesh honours police martyrs during Commemoration Day

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government has officially launched its observance of Police Commemoration Day, which runs from October 21 to 31. The first day of this significant event was marked on Monday across various districts, including Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, and ASR, with the participation of commissioners, collectors, and state ministers.

In Anakapalli district, the commemoration was led by District Additional SP L. Mohan Rao and District Collector Vijaya Krishnan. During the event, the collector expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of policemen who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, assuring them that their sacrifices would never be forgotten and that the government would continue to provide support.

A poignant moment occurred as the names of 27 policemen who died between 1983 and 2024 in the joint Visakhapatnam rural district were read aloud. These officers lost their lives while confronting threats from CPI-Maoists. Nationwide, a total of 216 police personnel were honored, including two from Andhra Pradesh. As part of the tribute, cash checks of ₹10,000 were distributed to the families of 13 martyrs by the chief guest during the ceremony.



In Srikakulam district, State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atcham Naidu emphasized the collective responsibility to remember these brave martyrs. He praised the police force's efforts in combating Naxalism and maintaining law and order, particularly highlighting their commendable service during natural disasters like floods in Vijayawada. The minister also announced merit scholarships for police children and job opportunities for the families of deceased officers.

Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar recognized the exemplary service provided by police personnel who continuously strive for public safety. He noted that Police Remembrance Day is a crucial occasion in the nation's history, as soldiers and police are often at the forefront during crises.

In ASR district, SP Amit Bardar and District Collector Dinesh Kumar paid tribute to fallen officers at a local martyr's stupa and presented cheques to the families of 12 martyrs during their program.



District officials in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam also participated in memorial activities, reaffirming their commitment to supporting police families. SP Vakul Zindal and City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi reiterated the importance of honoring the sacrifices of police personnel and the government’s ongoing support for their families.

