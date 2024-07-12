Andhra Pradesh: Himanshu Shukla Assumes Charge as I&PR Director

Vijayawada: 2013-batch IAS officer Himanshu Shukla assumed charge as the information and public relations (I&PR) department director here on Friday. He took charge at 3 pm at the I&PR state head office on the second floor of the NTR Administrative Block at the Pandit Nehru bus station premises.

On the occasion, Shukla expressed his happiness at being appointed as the I&PR department director.

Shukla further convened a meeting with the I&PR department staff and took stock of the various matters concerning the department.

Earlier in the day, Shukla was accorded a warm welcome by the I&PR staff, who congratulated him with bouquets. I&PR additional director L. Swarna Latha, joint directors P. Kiran Kumar, Tella Kasturi, chief information engineer O. Madhusudhana, regional information engineers C.V. Krishna Reddy, Nagaraju, and others were present.