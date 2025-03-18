Andhra Pradesh HC panel inspects Bheemili beach for CRZ violations

Visakhapatnam: A special committee appointed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court visited Bheemili beach on Tuesday to assess violations of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, as alleged in a public interest litigation filed by Jana Sena leader and GVMC Corporator PLN Murthy Yadav.

The commissioner of GVMC for the Bheemili zone had issued a notification on Monday regarding the committee’s visit.

The committee comprises K. Sangeet Madhur, RDO, Bheemunipatnam; S.S. Verma, Additional Commissioner (Finance), GVMC (convener); Dr V.V.S.S. Sharma, Scientist (in-charge) and Chief Scientist, National Institute of Oceanography, Visakhapatnam; and P.V.B.L.G. Shastri, Senior Environmental Engineer, AP Pollution Control Board, Vijayawada.

Dr V.V.S.S. Sharma stated that he had marked the boundaries and would verify whether constructions fall under CRZ classifications, after which a report will be submitted to the court. He noted that businesses operating in CRZ-1 must obtain permission from the AP Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The AP Pollution Control Board will examine whether four business establishments—Seahorse Rest (now B-Zag), Thiram Beach Resorts, Santam Bar and Restaurant, and Virago Resto Bar—had sought the necessary approvals.