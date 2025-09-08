Andhra Pradesh HC Hears Petition on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has held a hearing on a petition alleging that deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan is involved in abuse of power to promote his film.

PK is also accused of getting a hike in the ticket price of his film, Hari Hara Veermallu.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Venkata Jyothirmai heard the petition filed by retired IAS officer Vijay Kumar here on Monday. It urged the court to order an independent probe into the “abuse of power” by the Dy CM.

Advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas argued that no ban was imposed on PK by the chief minister or the state cabinet, vis-à-vis his acting in films.

The high court full bench had issued a verdict earlier on former CM and actor NT Rama Rao, the AG noted, and argued that the petition lacked the locus standi to take it up for a hearing. “By filing such a petition without verifying basic facts, the petitioner is wasting the court’s time. I urge the court to strike down the petition,” he said.

However, petitioner’s counsel urged the court to direct the government to file its counter affidavit.

After hearing both the parties, the court adjourned the case for its next hearing on Sept. 15.