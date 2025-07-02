Andhra Pradesh HC Asks Police Not to Act Against Jagan in Singaiah Case

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed any further action against former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others in the YSRC worker Singaiah’s death case.

Directing police to file a counter with further details on the matter, the High Court adjourned the case for next hearing after two weeks.

A single judge bench headed by Justice K. Srinivasa Reddy heard on Tuesday a batch of petitions filed by former CM Jagan Reddy to quash the FIR booked against him and others at the Nallapadu police station following the death of YSR Congress supporter Singaiah, allegedly under the wheel of a car belonging to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the police, requested the court to give two weeks’ time to submit more details in the case.

Jagan’s counsel S. Sriram pointed out that the Guntur SP had initially stated that Singaiah died after being hit by an unknown vehicle. But the SP changed his version on the issue. Further, the top police official even changed the section to 105 from 106 of BNS.

Sriram argued that the change of section is aimed to subject his client to humiliation, instead of probing the case in an impartial manner.