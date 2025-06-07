Andhra Pradesh Govt Waives Urban Development Charges for Poultry Farms

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has exempted poultry farmers from paying development and betterment charges for construction of poultry sheds and farms within urban areas.

These charges are typically levied by urban local bodies (ULBs) and urban development authorities (UDAs). However, an order issued by municipal administration principal secretary S. Suresh Kumar on Friday provides relief to poultry operators by aligning their fee structure with that applicable in gram panchayats.

Accordingly, building permit and licence fees for poultry sheds or farms in ULBs and UDAs will now be fixed on par with the charges collected in rural gram panchayats, in accordance with Government Order Ms No. 12 issued by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department on 8 February 2016.