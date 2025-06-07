Andhra Pradesh Govt to Give Rs 3,000 Monthly Aid to 6,000 Unemployed Veda Pundits

Nellore: In a major step towards supporting traditional knowledge systems, endowments and charitable affairs minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy announced that 6,000 unemployed Veda pundits across Andhra Pradesh would receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 for three years.

The initiative aims to recognise and sustain the contributions of Vedic scholars to the state’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

The announcement came during the minister’s visit to Kandukur on Saturday, where he was welcomed with full honours by local MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao and temple priests at the Ankamma Thalli temple. He was greeted with a Poorna Kumbha Swagatham.

The minister performed Bhoomi Puja on the temple premises for two major projects, a shopping complex and an RTC complex, aimed at developing temple infrastructure and public facilities.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to tradition, the minister said, “Daily rituals at temples are being performed strictly according to Agama Shastra.” He also noted that the endowments department has fulfilled every promise made last year.

Other key highlights from his address were to amend temple administration laws and include Brahmin and Nai Brahmin community members in temple trust boards.

An expenditure of Rs 500 crore for temple renovations across the state and launch of daily free meals (Nitya Annadanam) in 70 out of 148 category-6 temples, with the rest to follow soon, are also planned, the minister said.