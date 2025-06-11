AP Govt to Disburse ₹8,745 Crore for Thalliki Vandanam Scheme on Thursday

Vijayawada: The coalition government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, will release ₹8,745 crore for the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, a key electoral promise, on Thursday. The funds will be credited to the accounts of 67,27,164 beneficiaries.

Minister Nara Lokesh stated that the scheme will cover all children currently studying. Alongside other Super Six promises, including pension enhancement, Anna Canteen, Mega DSC, and Deepam-2, the Thalliki Vandanam scheme marks another significant commitment fulfilled.

This year, funds will also be disbursed to students enrolling in first grade and intermediate first year. A Government Order (GO) with detailed guidelines will be issued soon, according to official sources.