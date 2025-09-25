Andhra Pradesh Govt. Staff Demand Release of Pending DA

Vijayawada: Employees’ unions in Andhra Pradesh have asked the state government to address their long-pending demands, particularly release of the pending dearness allowance (DA) and appointment of a new commissioner for the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Addressing a press conference at the AP NGO Home in Gandhinagar of Vijayawada on Wednesday, AP JAC chairman Alaparthi Vidyasagar pointed out that government employees play a vital role in implementing welfare schemes, ensuring industrial growth and development of the state, but their own issues have remained neglected.

He demanded that as Dasara gift, the government immediately announce payment of at least two of the four pending DAs. “Releasing one during the festival would provide a temporary relief,” he underlined.

The JAC leader underlined that while the previous government left Rs 27,000 crore arrears of employees unpaid, many crucial issues have remained unresolved even under the present dispensation.

“Though the new government has cleared some dues, the majority remain unpaid. Even the post-retirement benefits of employees, including gratuity, are being delayed for years. This is a matter of serious concern,” Vidyasagar maintained.

He pointed out that never in the history of Andhra Pradesh have employees been forced to fight for the appointment of a PRC commissioner.

AP JAC secretary-general K.S.S. Prasad sought compassionate appointment of family members whose earning members working in the Panchayat Raj died during the Covid-19 pandemic. He opposed the proposed increase in the number of working hours of government employees, saying this will have an adverse impact.

JAC leaders declared that if the state government fails to respond to its demands, agitation will be the only alternative left.