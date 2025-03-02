 Top
DC Correspondent
2 March 2025 11:24 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Student’s Family
Kurnool: The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of G. Srilekha, a Class 8 student of Polakal Zilla Parishad High School in C. Belagal mandal, who succumbed to her injuries in the hospital after a tree fell on her, district collector P. Ranjit Basha said on Sunday.

Srilekha sustained severe injuries on Friday when the tree fell on her and was immediately admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kurnool for treatment. Despite medical efforts, she died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Sunday morning.

Upon learning of the incident, the government sanctioned financial assistance for her family. Describing the student’s death as unfortunate, the collector directed the district education officer to implement strict measures to prevent such accidents in schools in the future.

