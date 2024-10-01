Andhra Pradesh Govt announces Dussehra holidays for schools

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has on Tuesday announced Dussehra holidays for schools in the state.

The ten-day Dussehra holidays will start from October 3. The government has taken a decision to declare Dussehra holidays from Thursday (Oct 3) to October 13 (Sunday). The schools will resume functioning on October 14.



The State School Education Department had issued orders to this extent to the concerned authorities. Moreover, the decision will be applicable on all private and government schools in the state.

More details awaited.