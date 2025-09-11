Andhra Pradesh Governor Seeks Collaboration for Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Thursday advised Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Amaravati to collaborate with the upcoming Quantum Computing Centre in the capital.

“This will support the state government’s grand plans to make AP a global quantum technology hub with the support of industry and academic institutions,” Abdul Nazeer stated.

He took part in the first Graduation ceremony at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at Kurgallu village in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district.

Addressing students, the Governor said the centre is expected to work in partnership with universities, start-ups and research institutions to drive innovation in sectors like pharmaceuticals, materials, agriculture, logistics and cyber security.

He pointed out that this would help create thousands of jobs and provide skilling opportunities to students and researchers.

Abdul Nazeer congratulated the graduating students and recipients of gold medals and merit certificates at the graduation ceremony.