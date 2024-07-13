Andhra Pradesh government transfers 37 IPS officers

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 37 IPS officers across the state in a major reshuffle of senior police officers, exactly a month after the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government came to power.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Anakapalli district superintendent of police, KV Murali Krishna has been transferred to Anantapur district in the same capacity.

Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal has been transferred to Vizianagaram district, replacing M Deepika, who has been shifted to Anakapalli.

Similarly, Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi has been transferred to West Godavari district to replace Ajitha Vejendla, who is posted as deputy commissioner of police (DCP) - 1 Visakhapatnam city, among others.

Meanwhile, nine IPS officers were directed to report to the director general of police, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao's office, for further posting.