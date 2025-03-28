Andhra Pradesh Government to Procure Rabi Paddy from April, Assures Manohar

Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar announced that the state government will start procuring paddy produced during the Rabi season from April onwards.

“All arrangements have been made to ensure that procurement of paddy from farmers is hassle free,” Manohar underlined at the 227th board meeting of the Andhra Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (APSCSC) at the Civil Supplies Building in Kanuru at Vijayawada on Friday.

The civil supplies minister presided over the meeting attended by key officials, including APSCSC chairman Thota Sudheer, managing director Manzar Jilani, civil supplies commissioner Sourabh Gaur, and board members Bodapati Sridhar, Kadali Eeswari, Padmaja, Anand, Koti, Pattachari, Thota Parthasarathi and Mahesh Naidu.

During the meeting, Manohar announced that the Rythu Service Kendra staff will be given specialised training to ensure that procurement of paddy is more efficient.

He informed that during the Kharif season, 5,61,216 farmers sold 35,48,724 metric tonnes of paddy to the state government. “Farmers received a direct cash transfer of ₹8,138 crore in their accounts,” he pointed out.

The minister said under the Deepam-2 scheme, the NDA coalition government is providing three free gas cylinders annually to each underprivileged family. He asked beneficiaries to apply for their first free cylinder by March 31, 2025. He said so far, approximately 9.8 million beneficiaries have collected their initial free cylinder. One cylinder can be booked every four months. Delivery of the cylinder is guaranteed within 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in rural areas. Payments will be made into the beneficiary’s account within 48 hours of the delivery of the cylinder.

Manohar announced that to store additional agricultural produce and manage it efficiently, the state government will install AI cameras in private warehouses. These cameras will monitor the condition of the stored goods and their security. Further, solar panels will be installed on the rooftop of each warehouse to promote use of green energy.

With regard to the midday meal programme for students, the minister mentioned that so far, the state administration has supplied 1.4 lakh metric tonnes of fine rice to government hostels.

Manohar said the state government will raise awareness about benefits of millets like ragi, jowar and bajra before they are supplied to people through fair price shops shortly. Detailed guidelines are being formulated in this regard. He said initiatives will be announced soon to encourage farmers into cultivating millets, which are a healthier option.