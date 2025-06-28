Andhra Pradesh Government to Frame Policy on Lorry Operators' Concerns

Vijayawada: Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners’ Association, led by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, met with the minister for transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, at the camp office in Brindavan Colony, Vijayawada, on Saturday. They submitted a petition outlining key concerns within the industry.

The lorry owners raised several pressing issues, including rising fuel costs, harassment at toll booths, delays in road fund disbursals, overdependence on the crusher sector, and operational challenges with Automated Testing Stations (ATS). They urged the minister to intervene and provide timely solutions.

In response, Ramprasad Reddy assured the delegation of the government’s commitment to strengthening the transport sector. He emphasised that the administration is actively working to develop effective policies to address the issues affecting lorry operators across the state.

Among those present were trailer association secretary Surapaneni Suresh, Andhra Pradesh lorry owners’ association joint secretary Srinivas Reddy, district joint secretary Ravi Sarath, and A. Subhash Chandra Bose.

In a separate meeting, Ramprasad Reddy and Sivanath held discussions on enhancing sports infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, focusing on expanding youth opportunities in athletics, fostering stronger collaboration between the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) and the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), and implementing initiatives to identify and promote athletic talent across the state.