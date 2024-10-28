APGNA Election Held After Six Years

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Government Nurses Association (APGNA) election, supported by the Andhra Pradesh non-gazetted and gazetted officers association (APNGGO), took place in Vijayawada on Sunday after a six-year hiatus. Thanks to the efforts of the APNGGO Association, the election proceeded peacefully.

The APNGGO-supported panel won all state office positions. The association president K.V. Siva Reddy, associate president Dastagiri Reddy, vice president D.V. Ramana, NTR district president A. Vidyasagar, and others extended their congratulations to the new office bearers.

S. Radhamma was elected as president of APGNA, and Pushpa Latha, Chandra Sai, and Kothapalli Manjeah, and Govindu Shamthi Bhavani serving as Vice Presidents.