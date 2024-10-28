 Top
APGNA Election Held After Six Years

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
27 Oct 2024 6:33 PM GMT
APGNA Election Held After Six Years
(Image By Arrangement)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Government Nurses Association (APGNA) election, supported by the Andhra Pradesh non-gazetted and gazetted officers association (APNGGO), took place in Vijayawada on Sunday after a six-year hiatus. Thanks to the efforts of the APNGGO Association, the election proceeded peacefully.

The APNGGO-supported panel won all state office positions. The association president K.V. Siva Reddy, associate president Dastagiri Reddy, vice president D.V. Ramana, NTR district president A. Vidyasagar, and others extended their congratulations to the new office bearers.

S. Radhamma was elected as president of APGNA, and Pushpa Latha, Chandra Sai, and Kothapalli Manjeah, and Govindu Shamthi Bhavani serving as Vice Presidents.

DC Correspondent
