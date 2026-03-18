AP Govt Launches Divyang Shakti Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu launched the Divyang Shakti Scheme along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh. The initiative provides free bus travel for differently-abled citizens across all APSRTC services, including City Ordinary, Metro Express, Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, and Express buses, ensuring accessible transportation for persons with disabilities.

Following the launch, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Nara Lokesh traveled with differently-abled passengers from Mangalagiri Bus Station to Penumaka, highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusive transport.

Under the scheme, individuals with over 40% disability in 21 different categories can travel free of charge, accompanied by helpers if needed. Around 12.76 lakh beneficiaries are expected to gain from the program. The government has allocated ₹207 crore annually to implement and maintain this initiative.