Andhra Pradesh Got Rs 9.2 Lakh Cr Investments in 11 Months: Minister T.G. Bharath

Visakhapatnam: Industry minister T.G. Bharath has claimed that the NDA-led government under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has attracted investments worth Rs 9.2 lakh crore within 11 months—an achievement the previous YSRC regime failed to match in five years. The investments are expected to generate over 8.5 lakh employment opportunities, he stated.

Addressing the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) Excellence Awards 2025 as chief guest on Tuesday, Bharat emphasised the government's industry-first approach. “Our focus is on restoring investor confidence and addressing the long-standing concerns of the industrial sector,” he noted.

Highlighting the reforms, Bharat said that Andhra Pradesh now has one of the most competitive industrial policies in the country. He urged entrepreneurs to leverage state-provided incentives and cited the “Speed of Doing Business” initiative for expediting approvals. He also called on businesses to participate in the P4 (People-Public-Private Partnership) model for inclusive growth.

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat urged industry leaders to identify challenges and offer transformative ideas. “Your innovation could be the game changer Andhra Pradesh needs,” he said.

FAPCCI president Kankatala Mallikharjuna Rao commended the state's MSME policy, highlighting its generous incentives for tourism projects.