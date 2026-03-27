Andhra Pradesh Gives Green Signal for New Vaddera Societies

VIJAYAWADA: BC welfare minister S. Savitha on Friday said the State government will allocate 15% of mining leases to new Vaddera societies and offer a 50% exemption on mineral royalties to support the community’s economic growth, at Tadepalli camp office.

The minister said the coalition government is implementing its pre-election assurances to the Vaddera community and aims to promote them as entrepreneurs.

She said the initiative aligns with the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Representatives of Vaddera groups, led by Vaddera Corporation Chairman Malle Eeshwar Rao, welcomed the announcement and felicitated the minister, expressing gratitude for the financial support and policy measures.

Savitha said Nara Lokesh had observed the hardships faced by the community during the “Yuvagalam Padayatra” and ensured that the promises were fulfilled. The Cabinet has approved the mining lease allocations and royalty exemptions, she said.

The government has also decided to observe the birth anniversary of Vaddera freedom fighter Vadde Obanna as a State festival.

Several corporation chairpersons and representatives from Guntur and other districts attended the programme.