 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Gets Rs 341 Crore Central Aid for Flood, Cyclone Damage

Andhra Pradesh
13 March 2026 1:06 PM IST

According to the statement, the five states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.

Andhra Pradesh Gets Rs 341 Crore Central Aid for Flood, Cyclone Damage
x
Visakhapatnam: Debris from the damaged coastal road and the eroded beach covers the shore following Cyclone Montha, in Visakhapatnam, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.


New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Centre has approved Rs 1,912.99 crore in additional financial assistance to five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir affected by floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and cyclone 'Montha' in 2025, an official statement said on Friday.The decision was taken by a high-level committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it said.
According to the statement, the five states are Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.
"Of the total amount, Rs 341.48 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 15.70 crore for Chhattisgarh, Rs 778.67 crore for Gujarat, Rs 288.39 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 158.41 crore for Nagaland and Rs 330.34 crore for Jammu and Kashmir," it said.
This assistance is over and above the funds already released to states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), it said.
During the Financial Year 2025-26, the Centre has released Rs 20,735 crore to 28 states under the SDRF and Rs 3,628.18 crore to 21 states under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), it said.
In addition, Rs 5,373.20 crore has been released to 23 states from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF), while Rs 1,189.56 crore has been provided to 21 states under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), it said.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is standing shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments during natural calamities and disasters and providing all necessary support," it said. PTI ABS RHL

03131208
NNNN


( Source : PTI )
Cyclone Montha andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X