 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Gets 3 New Principals, 4 Superintendents in Medical Colleges, Hospitals

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 Sept 2025 9:38 PM IST

Dr Devi Madhavi, a professor at Rangaraya Government Medical College has been promoted and posted as principal of the government medical college in Vizianagaram. Dr M. Vijaya Sri, a professor at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada has been appointed as principal of the government medical college in Anantapur. Vizianagaram government hospital medical superintendent Dr S. Appala Naidu has been named principal of the government medical college in Srikakulam.

Andhra Pradesh Gets 3 New Principals, 4 Superintendents in Medical Colleges, Hospitals
x
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has approved the appointment of three new principals for government medical colleges and four medical superintendents for teaching hospitals across Andhra Pradesh, following a proposal from the state health department. (DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has approved the appointment of three new principals for government medical colleges and four medical superintendents for teaching hospitals across Andhra Pradesh, following a proposal from the state health department.

Dr Devi Madhavi, a professor at Rangaraya Government Medical College has been promoted and posted as principal of the government medical college in Vizianagaram. Dr M. Vijaya Sri, a professor at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada has been appointed as principal of the government medical college in Anantapur. Vizianagaram government hospital medical superintendent Dr S. Appala Naidu has been named principal of the government medical college in Srikakulam.

The new medical superintendents include: Andhra Medical College professor Dr Sowmini has been appointed superintendent of the teaching hospital at Machilipatnam; Kurnool government hospital superintendent Dr K. Venkateswarlu, will continue in the same post on elevation; Andhra Medical College professor Dr J. Kishore has been appointed superintendent of the Kidney Research Centre at Palasa and Dr Allu Padmaja will serve as superintendent of the teaching hospital in Vizianagaram.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
CM Chandrababu Naidu government medical colleges andhra pradesh srikakulam 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X