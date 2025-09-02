Andhra Pradesh Gets 3 New Principals, 4 Superintendents in Medical Colleges, Hospitals

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has approved the appointment of three new principals for government medical colleges and four medical superintendents for teaching hospitals across Andhra Pradesh, following a proposal from the state health department.

Dr Devi Madhavi, a professor at Rangaraya Government Medical College has been promoted and posted as principal of the government medical college in Vizianagaram. Dr M. Vijaya Sri, a professor at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada has been appointed as principal of the government medical college in Anantapur. Vizianagaram government hospital medical superintendent Dr S. Appala Naidu has been named principal of the government medical college in Srikakulam.

The new medical superintendents include: Andhra Medical College professor Dr Sowmini has been appointed superintendent of the teaching hospital at Machilipatnam; Kurnool government hospital superintendent Dr K. Venkateswarlu, will continue in the same post on elevation; Andhra Medical College professor Dr J. Kishore has been appointed superintendent of the Kidney Research Centre at Palasa and Dr Allu Padmaja will serve as superintendent of the teaching hospital in Vizianagaram.