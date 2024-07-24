Andhra Pradesh: Four-year jail term for ganja smuggler

Visakhapatnam:The Anakapalli local district court has convicted and sentenced a ganja smuggler to a four-year and five-month prison term.



Nilakayala Mohan, a resident of Shankaram village in Anakapalli mandal, was found guilty by the 10th Additional District Judge, Nandanavanam Srividya.

In addition to the prison sentence, Mohan was fined `1,000.The accused, Mohan, was arrested by Parawada police on January 24, 2020, for possessing four kilograms of ganja.

After a thorough investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against him. The court's decision was based on the evidence presented by the prosecution. District superintendent of police, M. Deepika, commended the efforts of the investigating officer, SSI Gopi, and the prosecution team for their successful prosecution of the case.