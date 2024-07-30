Andhra Pradesh: Payyavula Keshav Pushes for Effective Grievance Redressal

Anantapur: Finance minister Payyavula Keshav on Tuesday stressed the need to streamline the Praja Darbar (grievance cell) and resolve grievances of people instead of simply issuing receipts with no action, a practice that prevailed during the YSRC regime. Mr Kesav conducted the Praja Darbar at R&B guesthouse in Anantapur on Tuesday.

The finance minister heard grievances of people who came from across the state. “We are firm on resolving problems instead of simply issuing receipts by the officials. Nara Lokesh planned to set up a separate office to resolve issues that are genuine,” he said, adding a large number of people who suffered and lost their lands during the previous regime are now seeking justice.