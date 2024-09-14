Andhra Pradesh Floods: CM announces release of Rs 476cr for repair of roads

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced the release of Rs 186 crore for repairing roads damaged by heavy rains and floods. Additionally, a sum of Rs 290 crore has been sanctioned to fill potholes on the roads across the state.

During a review on the overall condition of roads, particularly in the flood-hit areas, Naidu asked the officials to begin the repair works immediately after completing the tendering process.

Naidu promised to sanction Rs 42 crore towards land acquisition for erecting Road Over Bridges (ROBs). Speed up the work on the highway constructions that is being taken up with a fund of Rs 65,000 crore in coordination with the central government, he told the officials.

Minister BC Janardhan and the officials of the Roads and Buildings were present.

Naidu directed the officials to assess the damage of the roads with the help of drones and LiDARs and take up the repair works. The work on ROBs taken up under the central schemes like Sethu Bandhan and Gathi Sakthi should be completed at a fast pace, he said.

He felt that some contractors who have taken up the NH works were not working properly. Action would be initiated against the guilty.

Naidu asked the officials to take up the works of the Amaravathi Outer Ring Road, the Visakhapatnam to Mulapet road, the Vijayawada East Bypass, the widening of the Vijayawada-Hyderabad, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru roads.

They must also pursue the plans for the Greenfield Corridor from Hyderabad to to Amaravathi through the National Highway Authority.