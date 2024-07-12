Andhra Pradesh: Flash strike by junior doctors after assault on doctor

Vijayawada: Junior doctors of the government hospital attached to Siddhartha Medical College went on a flash strike and boycotted out-patient treatment and elective surgeries following the assault of a doctor on duty in ICU on Friday.

According to Machavaram police, a man named Ravi, 54, had consumed poison at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. His relatives immediately shifted him to the government hospital in Nandigama. As Ravi’s condition deteriorated, he was referred to Siddhartha Government Hospital at about 11:00 a.m. on Friday.



Post examination, Ravi was moved to the ICU and provided treatment. At about 4 p.m., he died of cardiac arrest.



Following the death, Ravi’s son Venkatesh reportedly assaulted the doctor while other family members and relatives took to violence and started damaging medical equipment.



Learning about the development, several junior doctors rushed to the ICU and rescued the doctor who had been attacked.



In the wake of the attack, junior doctors went on a flash strike after serving notice on the director of medical education, principal of Siddhartha Medical College and the hospital superintendent.



This resulted in disruption at OPD and elective surgeries.

Based on a complaint by the medical superintendent, police have booked a case. They are looking out for the accused.

Hospital superintendent Dr. Venkatesh said they have held discussions with the junior doctors and are hopeful they would resume work.



AP Junior Doctors Association general secretary Dr. Ameerun said they have given 48 hours to the authorities concerned to ensure action against the accused in the case and provide protection to doctors in the hospital by taking necessary measures.



He maintained that if there is no positive response, they will boycott OPD and elective surgeries statewide from Monday onwards.



Meanwhile, junior doctors have sought immediate release of their stipend pending for two months, hike in stipend putting in abeyance the FRS attendance app until glitches are resolved.