Andhra Pradesh: Fishing Boat Catches Fire, None Hurt

Visakhapatnam: A mechanised fishing boat, loaded with a full catch, caught fire while returning to harbour on Sunday. All five crew members jumped into the sea and were later rescued by a nearby vessel and brought safely to shore.

Joint director of fisheries, G. Vijaya, said that the vessel had set sail in the early hours of Sunday, around 4:30 am, and while returning to harbour, the crew noticed smoke coming from the engine room. They attempted to control it, but moments later, flames erupted. For safety, the crew jumped into the sea. Before abandoning the boat, they sent an SOS via their VHS system. The joint director noted that the boat lacked firefighting equipment. She added that the vessel, made of wood and fibre, was completely destroyed by the fire.

The joint director, who spoke with the crew of the ill-fated boat, said she would submit a report to the government on Tuesday after conducting further inquiries.

AP Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association President, Mylapalli Laxmana Rao, mentioned that six boats have been destroyed by fire since the fishing season resumed after the ban was lifted on June 15 this year. "The government should compensate fishermen, just as they compensate farmers for agricultural losses," Laxman Rao told the media. He added that they had informed local MP Sri Bharat, who assured them of government assistance.

Minister for agriculture, K. Atchennaidu, inquired about the incident and instructed fisheries officials to raise awareness among fishermen on safety protocols.