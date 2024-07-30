Andhra Pradesh: Fire in Hospital Sparks Panic

Visakhapatnam: A fire broke out in the battery maintenance room of a private Hospital in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in a significant amount of smoke that spread to the first floor. The incident triggered panic among patients and their relatives, leading to a hasty evacuation of the premises.

According to hospital sources, a short circuit in the battery room was the cause of the fire. The prompt response of the fire department prevented the situation from escalating. There were no reported injuries among patients or staff.

Dr. Padmaja, the head of the hospital, confirmed that the fire was confined to the battery room and that smoke was the primary concern. She praised the hospital staff for their prompt actions in notifying emergency services and assured that everything is now normal, with no harm to patients or staff, and no evacuation was necessary.

Woman arrested for smuggling ganja

Visakhapatnam: The Vizianagaram Rural police arrested a woman on Monday night and seized 10 kilograms of ganja and Rs 4,820 in cash from her possession. The accused, identified as Lili Nayak, a native of Naupada district in Sinapalli Mandal of Odisha, was apprehended at Mudidam village under the jurisdiction of Vizianagaram Rural police station. According to the police, she was attempting to leave Visakhapatnam when she was caught. Circle-inspector M. Srinivasa Rao said that another person accompanying the woman managed to escape. Preliminary investigations indicate that the ganja was procured from Kesingi in Odisha.

Murder

Visakhapatnam: A deadly family feud erupted in Adduru village of Anakapalli district, on Tuesday. In a gruesome incident, Mamidi Paidinaidu, 29, attacked his aunt, Lakshmi Paidinaidu, and his maternal uncle, Paidiraju, with a sharp object. Lakshmi, 46, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while Paidiraju is currently hospitalised for treatment. The accused has been apprehended by the police.