Andhra Pradesh, FICCI–FLO Ink Pact for Exclusive Women’s Industrial Park

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government would establish an exclusive industrial park for women entrepreneurs.

A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed between the AP economic development board and the federation of Indian chambers of commerce and industry’s Ladies Organisation on Thursday.

The signing was done in the presence of industries and commerce minister TG Bharath. This is cited as a significant step towards strengthening women’s participation in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Representing FICCI–FLO were its national president Poonam Sharma, past president Ujjwala Singhania and national governing body member Mourya Boda. Senior officials, including the vice-chairman and managing director of the AP industrial infrastructure corporation and office-bearers of the FICCI–FLO Vijayawada chapter were also present at the signing ceremony.

Minister Bharath said that as per the MoU, a dedicated women-only industrial park would be developed over 30 acres of land under the state’s policy for establishment of private industrial parks with plug-and-play industrial Infrastructure. “The park will be developed exclusively for women entrepreneurs who are members of FICCI–FLO, with a focus on promoting economic independence, enterprise creation and employment generation,” he stressed.

The initiative, he said, aligns with the chief minister’s vision of “One Family, One Entrepreneur”, which seeks to make entrepreneurship a mass movement. This also complements the government’s plan to develop 175 MSME parks—one in each assembly constituency—aimed at providing equitable access to industrial infrastructure, reducing regional disparities and nurturing local enterprises.

Land allotments, incentives and statutory benefits would be extended through due process as per existing policies. Officials said the partnership reflects the shared commitment of the state government and FICCI–FLO to fostering inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Andhra Pradesh.