Fertiliser Supply in AP Stable, CM Naidu Assures Farmers

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reiterated his assurance to farmers that adequate stocks of fertilisers are available in Andhra Pradesh. He assured that stability will be maintained in the supply of fertilisers to farmers.

The CM held a video conference with district collectors, superintendents of police, and agriculture department officials, seeking feedback on the supply situation. He compared their figures with the ground-level reports he had secured independently from various districts. He expressed satisfaction over the supply position.

Officials informed Chandrababu Naidu that as of now, 77,396 metric tonnes of fertilisers are available across the state. In addition, a vessel is expected to arrive at Kakinada Port on Sunday carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of fertilisers. Within the next 10 days, another 41,000 tonnes of the products will be added to the state’s stocks.

While most areas have sufficient supply, minor shortages are being reported in select pockets of Bapatla, Krishna and Kadapa districts. To overcome this, fertilisers are being mobilised from the neighbouring regions.

The Chief Minister directed officials to resolve these issues without delay and ensure that farmers do not face any uncertainty in this matter. He went on to ask collectors and agriculture officers to personally tour villages and mandals to monitor supply of fertilisers at the grassroots level. He wanted ward and village secretariat staff to remain in touch with farmers about their fertiliser needs.

Chandrababu Naidu told officials and staff to be on the ground and reassure cultivators that fertilisers will reach them as per their requirement. “Eliminate all apprehensions among farming communities with regard to fertiliser supply,” he underlined.

The CM pointed out that from the forthcoming Rabi season, fertiliser distribution will be fully integrated with Webland and e-Crop system, along with Aadhaar-based data of farmers with their crop details. This will enable fertiliser supply in proportion to the acreage and crop registered by each farmer.

Chandrababu Naidu appreciated efforts of collectors and agriculture officers in engaging with farmers directly. He said such field-level interaction should percolate down to the village levels in all districts to instil confidence within farmers.

“Only through swift action and coordination can the government win the trust of people,” the Chief Minister underlined.