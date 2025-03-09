Empowering 1 lakh women in 1 year is my goal: Naidu

Kurnool:Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has declared that his goal is to develop 1,00,000 women entrepreneurs in Andhra Pradesh within a year.

Speaking on the International Women’s Day at Markapuram in Prakasam district on Saturday, the CM pointed out that he had earlier started DWCRA groups in the state despite facing criticism.



“These self-help groups (SHGs) have today helped women gain financial independence, entrepreneurial skills and self-reliance,” he pointed out, saying the DWCRA groups are now receiving large loans from banks based on their repayment abilities.



On the same lines, Chandrababu Naidu promised financial support to women in helping them grow into entrepreneurs. His goal is to empower one lakh women and turning them into successful entrepreneurs



Spending about four hours with women on the occasion, he underlined his plans to establish innovation hubs in key locations, such as Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati and Anantapur, along with industrial parks in every constituency.



The Chief Minister promised a 45 per cent subsidy for women—25 per cent higher than that for men—to support their initiatives.



On the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu launched handloom rathams and a scheme for distributing free sewing machines to 1.5 lakh women.

He announced launch of the SAKTHI app, aimed at supporting women in distress. In this regard, he underlined that abusive language on social media, in assembly and during television debates has significantly decreased.

The CM attributed this change to the strict action taken by AP police after the NDA-coalition government took charge. He underlined that once known as a hub for ganja and drugs, the state is now witnessing a crackdown on these activities. EAGLE teams are using drones to locate hidden ganja plantations, enabling swift action.



When a woman participant raised concerns about lack of water in western Prakasam and inquired about the Veligonda project, Chandrababu Naidu responded swiftly, reminding her that the previous government had inaugurated the project without water. “We will provide water before officially inaugurating the project,” he emphasised.



The Chief Minister underlined that both Krishna and Godavari waters are to be used to fill the Veligonda project, assuring that water-related woes of the region will end soon.



He reiterated that while his earlier focus had been on information technology, his emphasis is now on artificial Intelligence, which can help create a sustainable society where women play a key role.



The CM warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attacking women.