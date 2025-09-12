Andhra Pradesh Emerging as Gateway to East, Says AP NRI Minister

Vijayawada: MSME, SERP and NRI Relations minister Kondapalli Srinivas outlined Andhra Pradesh’s industrial and innovation roadmap at the International Mechanical Engineering Congress & Exposition (IMECE) India 2025, organised by ASME India in Hyderabad on Friday.

The minister declared that with USD $166 billion GSDP, six ports and three international airports, Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a gateway to the East. Highlighting the One Family, One Entrepreneur mission, he assured that MSME parks will be set up by 2027 in each of the 175 constituencies in AP.

Srinivas detailed the incentives available under the MSME and Entrepreneurship Development Policy 4.0. He spoke about the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub at Amaravati, supported by five regional centres. He pointed out that Rs 9.2 trillion clean energy projects have been cleared in the past year. He went on to highlight the state’s semiconductor, IT and quantum technology initiatives.

The minister invited global investors to the Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam from November 14 to November 5, reaffirming the state’s goal of building a Swarna Andhra by 2047 in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047.

APMSME Development Corporation chairman Thammireddy Sivasankara Rao underlined MSMEs’ role in industrial growth and credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for driving Hyderabad’s rise in the past and Andhra Pradesh’s manufacturing push now.